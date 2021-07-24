Lao tank team joins live-fire exercise

The event witnessed the participation of Major General Saichay Kommasith, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army and head of the exercise's steering committee, and Lieutenant General Vongsone Inpanphim, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People's Army.

According to Colonel Bounpon Lomphachanh, Captain of the Lao tank team participating in the Army Games 2021, the exercise was held to comprehensively test the command and shooting capabilities of all the team members. The participants fulfilled their missions and destroyed all targets, he added.

At the end of the exercise, Major General Saichay Kommasith highly valued the efforts of the participating forces and believed that the Lao tank team will get good results at the Army Games 2021. He required all team members to closely follow the competition's rules, promote a fair-play spirit and ensure absolute safety during the event.

