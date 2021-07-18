Lao newspaper highlights long-lasting Laos-Vietnam relations

Published to mark 44 years of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2021), the article wrote that the two neighbouring nations share over 2,340km of border and a longstanding relationship and cooperation.

They stood side by side during their struggles for independence, with their traditional ties nurtured by late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and his Lao counterparts Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanuvong, and maintained and developed over the years. After the two countries were liberated, their relations have been deepened, reaping fruitful outcomes across fields and recording regular exchanges of meetings by their leaders and officials at different levels.

The article affirmed such special solidarity is key to the success of the revolutionary cause in each country, and it is a rare model among relations worldwide and an invaluable legacy of both nations.

The year 2021 marks the 59th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 44th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, it said.

Over the past 59 years, political and diplomatic ties between the two countries have continuously obtained significant achievements, with their economic relations playing an important role as they share similar expectations and goals toward prosperity.

Over the past time, the Vietnamese Party, Government and people have offered prompt, valuable, and effective assistance to Laos annually and whenever needed, the article noted, adding that Vietnam was the first nation to lend a hand to Laos in curbing the spread of COVID-19, which reflected their special cooperation.

It said high-ranking leaders of the two countries have always drastically directed their competent agencies to strengthen the connection between the two economies, especially regarding their infrastructure, transport, as well as exploration and development of energy resources. They have also paid attention to solving existing problems to deepen the bilateral collaboration toward effectiveness in line with the strengths of the two countries.

Currently, Vietnam is one of the leading investors in and a major trade partner of Laos. Their cooperation in the field of defence-security continues to reap achievements in various aspects. The two sides are further coordinating and effectively implementing their signed agreements on border issues, promptly preventing transnational crime, handling violations in border areas, and promoting the signing of cooperation pacts in the fields of defence and security, while cooperative ties in culture, education, and science and technology have seen positive results.

The article concluded by saying the establishment of diplomatic relations and the signing of the treaty was an important historical event of both nations.

Source: VNA