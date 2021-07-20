Language school runs free webinars on teaching English to non-natives

VUS TESOL Webinars 2021 focus on teaching English in the new era with new requirements and new demands of the 21st-century environment and the COVID-19-triggered teaching and learning methods. Photo courtesy of the VUS

HCM CITY— The Vietnam-USA Society English Centers are organising free webinars on teaching English to speakers of other languages.

The 2021 VUS TESOL Webinars began on July 1 and are being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3-4 pm, with sessions delivered by English language teaching experts from VUS and other well-known educational organisations, until August 3.

They have attracted 4,294 attendees, both local and foreign.

The sessions until July 15 were on using online classroom presentation tools to get students motivated and engaged, using different instructions in English classrooms and helping learners think creatively, critically and deeply, and develop the habits of observing, analysing and questioning.

In upcoming sessions, Dr Jing Xu from Cambridge Assessment English will speak about the rapid advances in speech recognition and machine learning technologies fostering automated assessment of speaking, and a teacher, Gregg Sotiropoulos, about how fostering social and emotional well-being of students is an important factor in their positive development and accomplishments at school. VNS