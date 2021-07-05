Lâm Đồng expands organic farming by 1,600 hectares

Lâm Đồng province plans to expand organic farming areas. — Photo nhandan.vn

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Lâm Đồng Province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is working on a project to develop organic agriculture in the 2020-2025 period with the goal of creating about 1,600ha of organic farming area.

Đà Lạt City and Đơn Dương, Lạc Dương and Đức Trọng districts have suitable soil, climate and population level for organic vegetable development.

In addition, districts like Cát Tiên, Đạ Tẻh, Đam Rông, Lâm Hà are suited to organic rice production, while Bảo Lộc City, and Bảo Lâm and Di Linh districts can develop organic tea and coffee.

Lâm Đồng is the leader in the country in high-tech agricultural production and smart agriculture development. The province’s hi-tech agricultural land area covers nearly 62,000ha.

For agricultural land using smart technology, the province has about 50ha of hydroponic vegetables and 195ha of cropland that uses automatic sensing technology for temperature, humidity, and nutrition management.

In particular, the ​​vegetable growing areas with high technology have an average production value of VNĐ400-500 million per ha per year, and flower production is VNĐ800 million to 1.2 billion per ha per year. — VNS