L2FH Rotation 2 reports achievements to President Ho Chi Minh

VNDPKO's Director Major General Hoang Kim Phung chaired the event. There were also leaders of the Military Medical Academy, Department of Politics under the General Staff, 63 officers and medical workers of the L2FH Rotation 2, and other officers who recently completed their peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central Africa.

In a solemn atmosphere, delegates and the Vietnamese peacekeepers offered incense to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Bac Son Martyrs’ Monument and laid a wreath at the President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum.

During the event, on behalf of the peacekeepers, Director of the L2FH Rotation 2 Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Hien said that the Vietnamese peacekeepers participating in the UN peacekeeping missions have overcome hardships and challenges to successfully complete their assigned tasks, contributing to promoting the beautiful image of Uncle Ho's soldiers as well as Vietnam's traditional humanity in the international context.

Reportedly, the hospital provided medical emergency service and treatment for nearly 2,000 patients, including UN staff and local people, performed 28 surgeries, and carried out 11 emergency air rescues, with absolute safety.

These activities have contributed to popularizing the image of Vietnam, its friendship, solidarity and hospitality to international friends and local people, added Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Hien.

He also thanked the Party, Central Military Commission, Defense Ministry and leaders at all levels for educating and supporting the Vietnamese "blue beret" soldiers to complete their tasks over the past time.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Protection Command handed over Uncle Ho's Armorial to the VNDPKO's leaders, 63 officers and staff members of the L2FH Rotation 2, and other officers in attendance.

Translated by Khanh Ngan