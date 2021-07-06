Additional menu

Kien Giang border guards receive COVID-19 relief

The donations, worth VND 220 million, included 200 sets of protective clothing, 12,300 medical face masks, 144 battery- and 72 solar-powered flashlights, as well as food and other necessities.

At the event, Senior Colonel Huynh Van Dong, the command's political commissar, briefed the delegations on the unit's task performance in border management and protection, as well as the pandemic prevention and control.

He thanked the donors for their meaningful gifts, affirming that the support will encourage on-duty border troops to overcome their difficulties in controlling COVID-19 and fulfilling their assignments.

