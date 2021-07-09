Kien Giang attracts over 1 trillion VND in two tourism projects

Bui Quoc Thai, Director of the department, said that the resurgence of COVID-19 has led to difficulties in attracting tourism investment. Phu Quoc island city ranked first in investment attraction with 283 projects worth 353.5 trillion VND, accounting for 86.5 percent of the province's total projects. Of which, 42 projects have come into operation.

The province is supporting and creating favorable conditions for businesses to accelerate the implementation of projects.

Kien Giang is pushing forward with the construction of transport infrastructure to better serve tourism and attract investment, such as building a road to Ba Hon tourist area and the tomb of hero of the people’s armed forces Phan Thi Rang in Hon Dat district; upgrading and expanding the main road to Cay Gon tourist site in U Minh Thuong; upgrading and widening the road around Hon Me mountain in Hon Dat; and improving infrastructure at Da Dung mountain relic site in Ha Tien city, among others.

In the first six months of 2021, Kien Giang welcomed over 2.3 million tourist arrivals, reaching 33 percent of the yearly target, with an estimated total revenue of more than 2.68 trillion VND.

In the remaining half of the year, the province sets a target of receiving 3.1 million to 5 million visitors, depending on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

