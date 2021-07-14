Khanh Hoa to pilot vaccine passport program

The Saigon Times

Tourists on Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa Province before the Covid-19 pandemic. The province has approved a plan to make preparations to receive international tourists holding Covid-19 vaccine passports on a trial basis – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The provincial government of Khanh Hoa this morning, July 14, said that it approved a plan to make preparations to receive international tourists holding Covid-19 vaccine passports on a trial basis.

Earlier, the provincial government received a dispatch, dated July 1, from the provincial Tourism Department seeking approval to map out a plan to welcome vaccine passport holders to the south-central coastal city via charter flights, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

After consideration, the provincial government gave the green light to the plan and told the tourism department to team up with the provincial Department of Health and the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association to compile a detailed plan, collect feedback from the relevant agencies and organizations and report it to the provincial steering committee for tourism development before submitting it to the provincial government.

Besides this, the provincial government noted that the pilot vaccine passport program should initially be carried out on a small scale which leaves a minor impact on the local socioeconomic activities and the daily lives of local residents.

Further, the trial should be launched at a proper time with the developments of the pandemic in the province taken into account and will require close cooperation between the local authorities and the relevant ministries and agencies.

