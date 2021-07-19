JULY 19: Vietnam sees 4,175 locally-transmitted coronavirus infections

Ho Chi Minh City and some of its neighboring provinces are now the hardest-hit by Covid-19.

There were additional 4,175 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam on Monday [July 19], including one-third found in Ho Chi Minh City.

A deserted bridge connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tien Giang Province on July 19. Photo: VnExpress

The daily infections bring the country's total cases to 58,025, including 11,047 people have recovered, and 334 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) remains the epicenter with 34,465 confirmed cases. Binh Duong is the second most affected area with 3,147, followed by Dong Thap 1,373, Dong Nai 983, Long An 824, and Hanoi 671.

According to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, there are nearly 1,000 patients with critical conditions, and the figure would likely increase in the upcoming days.

To support the treatment of severe patients in HCMC and southern provinces, the ministry on July 19 sent 2,000 ventilators to the region.

Spare no effort to HCMC and southern region

On Monday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh summoned a meeting to ask related ministries to spend more efforts on the fight against Covid-19 in the southern region which includes HCMC.

Today is the first day that all 19 cities and provinces in the south of Vietnam imposed the partial lockdown for two weeks. On the same move, Hanoi started the first days of the stricter restrictions that require no gathering of more than 5 people in public.

The Ministry of Health has sent more than 6,400 health workers to the southern region and 9,000 others are placed on standby for further support.

Health Minister Long affirmed that the ministry has ensured sufficient oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 virus carriers as the domestic production capacity is 30 times higher than the demand, producing more than 851,000 cubic meters of oxygen equivalent to 1,300 tons per day. The producers are able to increase or double the capacity.

On July 18, the ministry worked with 17 oxygen producers nationwide to ask them to increase capacity, distribution, and reserves.

Long said there are nearly 1,000 health facilities are capable of treating more than 66,000 patients with oxygen therapy.

The Ministry of National Defence supports the harvest of cash crops and the transport of veggies, fruits, medical equipment, and vaccine, including air transport to island and remote areas.

The ministry together with the Ministry of Health have built makeshift hospitals in affected areas.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has cooperated with other ministries to ensure a sufficient supply of essential goods, mainly veggies, fruits, and fresh foodstuff for the region.

The Ministry of Transport said it has facilitated the circulation of goods by giving traveling privileges to drivers serving the transport of essential goods. He said the transport circulation flows have decreased by 80%.

To facilitate the supply of food and foodstuff between HCMC and other regional provinces, local authorities have added five speedboats to the transportation working from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, carrying out 20 tons of goods each trip.

In another move, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) called on monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to stay indoor chanting prayers for peace and soon containment of the Covid-19 pandemic following a document signed on July 19 by the Chairman of the VBS's Executive Council, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon.

The VBS also called for further support among the monks, nuns, and followers to HCMC and the southern areas.

Speedboat carries veggies and fruits between Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces. Photo: HCMC Department of Transport

Cambodia's Covid-19 relief

On July 19, a batch of Cambodia's Covid-19 relief arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC, containing one million medical face masks, 100,000 N95 masks, 100 five-liter oxygen generators, and cash worth US$200,000.

This is the first time the government of Cambodia has offered cash relief to a country.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc thanked Prime Minister Samdech Hunsen, the Royal Government and people of Cambodia for their support of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, saying that the city will use it in the most effective and transparent manner.

In fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Vietnam has offered Cambodia some batches of relief, including 800 ventilators, two million medical facemasks, 300,000 N95 masks, test kits, other kinds of medical equipment, and an amount worth $200,000, not to mention financial support by Vietnam's provinces bordering with Cambodia and the Vietnamese-Khmer Friendship Association.