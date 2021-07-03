Judoka Thủy to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Olympics
HÀ NỘI — Judo martial artist Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy has received a berth at the Olympic Games later this month, making her Việt Nam’s 17th athlete to secure a spot at the event in Tokyo.
The International Judo Federation (IJF) confirmed on Saturday morning that Thủy would compete in the women’s 52kg category.
The 26-year-old is ranked No 11 in Asia which is not enough to qualify for Tokyo but moved up one spot after North Korea withdrew from the tournament, so their eighth-ranked representative Jon Yu Son will not compete.
“We are pleased to have an official slot at this Olympics. It is a strong encouragement for Thủy personally and Việt Nam. She and her coach are training hard and received two vaccine shots. They will definitely compete in Japan,” said Nguyễn Hữu An, head of the judo department of the Việt Nam Sport Administration.
Previously, Thủy was No 6 and was Việt Nam judo’s top hope for the Olympics. But the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented her from entering tournaments, including the world championship last month in Hungary, which caused her to fall in the rankings.
It will be her first Olympics and the third in a row for Vietnamese judo. In the 2012 and 2016 editions, Văn Ngọc Tú took part in the women’s 48kg category. Previously, Việt Nam had judo representatives compete in the 1964 and 1996 Games.
The other 16 Olympics slots for Việt Nam are in boxing, gymnastics, badminton, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, athletics, rowing, weightlifting and archery. VNS
- Aiming to win World Championships in Kazakhstan to secure Tokyo Olympic berth: Sakshi Malik
- IOC names Mary Kom in boxing's athlete ambassadors' group for Tokyo Olympics
- 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has his doubts
- ASADA boss calls for Russia to be banned from Tokyo Olympics
- Kenyan Cheruiyot eyes on Tokyo Olympics marathon title
- Top sport climbers set sights on Tokyo Olympic Games
- Bajrang Punia rues semifinal loss in World Championship, says not even an Olympic medal will heal it
- Punjab shooter Arjun Cheema eyes ticket to Tokyo
- Andy Murray distances himself from Tokyo 2020 Olympic doubles appearance with brother Jamie
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Women at home… not quite
- Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'I will probably never return to Iran'
- Tokyo 2020 Paralympic test swim canceled over E. coli levels
- What can Tokyo 2020 learn from the Rugby World Cup?
- Roger Federer puts Olympic participation in doubt after thrashing David Goffin at US Open
- Tokyo, IOC feud over 2020 Olympic marathon venue
- Refugee team to take part at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC
- Rio 2016 Olympics: Judo guide
- Japan struggles with English-language signs ahead of 2020 Olympics
- Hackers ‘targeting anti-doping agencies’ as Russian athletes face ban from Tokyo 2020 Games
- Swimmer Who Missed Olympics During World War II to Join International Swimming Hall of Fame
Judoka Thủy to compete in Tokyo Olympics have 476 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.