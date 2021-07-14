Japan donates additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam

The fourth batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16.

Previously, on June 16, Japan delivered nearly 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam. On July 2, nearly 400,000 doses arrived in the country. On July 9, the third batch of AstraZeneca vaccine that Japan gave Vietnam as non-refundable aid landed at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Vietnam has so far received five types of vaccines, including AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX Facility and through purchase from various sources, along with 3 million doses of vaccine donated by the Japanese government; 2,000 doses of Sputnik V given by the Russian Government; 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s Vero-Cell donated by the Chinese government; more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine supplied by the U.S. Government through the COVAX Facility; and the first batch of close to 100,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Currently, the use of COVID-19 vaccine for high-risk groups and the community is considered as an active prevention measure.

Vietnam has been carrying out a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign from July 2021 to April 2022 at all eligible vaccination facilities, including mobile and fixed vaccination sites.

The Ministry of Health has set a target that at least 50 percent of people aged 18 years and older will be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines this year and over 70 percent of the population vaccinated by the end of the first quarter of next year.

