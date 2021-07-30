Inspections no longer needed to free up flow of goods into the capital

A vehicle with a QR Code identification certificate which allows it to enter the “green channel” at checkpoints. — Photo vov.vn

HÀ NỘI — No inspections will be carried out at checkpoints for vehicles which have valid QR Code identification certificates to transport goods serving construction, production, business, import and export and consumption on all highways, national roads, provincial roads, inter-district roads and urban roads nation-wide from Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành said via Document No 5187/VPCP-CN on Thursday in response to congestion at checkpoints amid social distancing measures.

In cases where vehicles had no identification certificate or QR code or the certificate had expired, the authorities will check the driver's medical declaration and test results along with anyone else accompanying the vehicle.

The checks on vehicles at collection points such as ports, stations, warehouses, industrial zones and production facilities must ensure all virus prevention requirements without causing congestion.

Thành also requested that people on vehicles transporting goods must strictly comply with virus prevention regulations and have a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid-test certificate within the previous 72 hours.

In virus-hit areas, the Government asked localities to have appropriate processes in place to limit vehicles entering the centres but to ensure smooth transportation, circulation and distribution of goods at the same time.

This Government's document clarified earlier regulations and is designed to dispel confusion among different localities that has caused problems in supply chains earlier this week.

According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 80,000 vehicles were granted QR Code identification certificates, which allow them to enter the "green channel" at checkpoints.

Hà Nội and other northern provinces were giving priority to granting QR Code to facilitate the transportation of goods, especially necessary goods, while social distancing measures are in place.

Đỗ Công Thủy, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport under the Directorate for Roads of Việt Nam, said that the software system to grant QR Code of Hà Nội Department of Transport was now operating and stable after earlier being overloaded due to a large number of registrations.

As of Thursday, Hà Nội had granted QR Codes to 13,290 vehicles.

Trần Hưng Hà, Director of the Road Management Department No 1, said that traffic at gateways to Hà Nội was running more smoothly with no congestion at former hotspots like Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ and Phù Đồng Bridge checkpoints.

Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể also asked that focus be placed on ensuring the security and stable operation of the QR Code granting system.

Regarding air transportation, Đinh Việt Thắng, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, said the transportation of goods by air between Hà Nội and other provinces and cities where social distancing was in place was taking place as normal. — VNS