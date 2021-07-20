Information-communications technology sector earns nearly US$65 billion in H1

HÀ NỘI — Total revenue of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector reached nearly US$65 billion in the first half of 2021, up 22 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communication.
Of that figure, $57.6 billion came from hardware and electronics.
The export turnover of hardware and electronic products is estimated at $50.5 billion, accounting for 31.6 per cent of the country's total export value. The earnings mainly came from the export of computers, spare parts, mobile phones, and components.
The telecoms industry posted total revenue of nearly VNĐ66 trillion ($2.86 billion) during January-June, up 5.29 per cent against the same period last year.
This year, the ministry set a target of around $140 billion for the ICT sector, a year-on-year rise of 14 per cent.
By the end of June, the sector had around 47,000 enterprises, which employed 1.055 million workers. — VNS
