Implementation of defense industry missions reviewed

The event was chaired by Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang and attended by Deputy Defense Ministers, namely Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh, and Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam. The conference also saw the presence of representatives from the General Department of Politics, the General Staff, the General Department of Defense Industry, and the General Department of Technical Services.
Reports delivered at the meeting revealed that over the past years the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense have made recommendations for the Party and State to issue directives and plans on developing the defense industry sector to meet the requirements of national construction and defense in the new period.
Over the past time, units under the General Department of Defense Industry have effectively carried out a program on building and developing defense industry in the 2016-2020 period and obtained significant achievements. Also, the general department successfully tested and manufactured weapons, ammunition, and equipment to meet the demand for training and combat readiness missions.
In addition, together with manufacturing and maintaining defense weapons and equipment, Vietnam has intensively and effectively promoted cooperation with foreign partners in the sector.
Speaking at the conference, General Giang praised the General Department of Defense Industry's efforts and achievements over the past time and laid stress on the need to continue promoting self-reliance in developing modern and dual-use products in the coming time. Giang requested the general department to pay due attention to training key engineers, technicians, and factory workers, while also making recommendations for higher levels to issue documents to create a favorable legal foundation for the sector to develop and integrate into the nation's domestic economy.
Defense industry units and agencies should also promote cooperation with foreign partners in developing Vietnam's defense industry.
