Illegal exploration, survey activities at Hoang Sa violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman

At the ministry's regular press conference held online on July 8, Hang answered reporters' queries about the information that a research vessel of Sun Yat-sen University (China) will head to the East Sea, specifically Vietnam's Hoang Sa archipelago, in October 2021.

As affirmed many times, Vietnam has sufficient legal basis and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes as well as legitimate rights over its territorial waters as defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Hang stated.

She stressed that all exploration, survey and scientific research activities at the Hoang Sa archipelago without Vietnam's permission violate its sovereignty and related rights, and are illegal and valueless.

