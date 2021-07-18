Illegal exploration, survey activities at Hoang Sa violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman

At the ministry's regular press conference held online on July 8, Hang answered reporters' queries about the information that a research vessel of Sun Yat-sen University (China) will head to the East Sea, specifically Vietnam's Hoang Sa archipelago, in October 2021.
As affirmed many times, Vietnam has sufficient legal basis and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes as well as legitimate rights over its territorial waters as defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Hang stated.
She stressed that all exploration, survey and scientific research activities at the Hoang Sa archipelago without Vietnam's permission violate its sovereignty and related rights, and are illegal and valueless.
Source: VNA
- China’s military drills near Hoang Sa (Paracels) violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: foreign ministry
- Exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa opens in HCM City
- Exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa comes to Long An
- China’s survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 violates Vietnam’s EEZ, Continental Shelf, again: foreign ministry
- China once again violates Vietnam's sovereignty and international law
- Identifying China’s ‘gray zone’ strategy in the East Vietnam Sea
- Vietnam determined to protect sovereignty after China survey ship intrudes Vietnamese waters again
- Editorial: China betraying own principles of ‘peaceful coexistence’ with East Vietnam Sea hegemony
- Vietnam PM raises voice over sovereignty protection amid Chinese aggression
- Chinese ships expand illegal operation in Vietnamese waters: foreign ministry
- Vietnam demands China immediately withdraw vessels from its waters
- Hanoi demands China immediately pull ships from Vietnam’s EEZ, Continental Shelf
- Vietnam verifying East Sea deployment of Chinese deepwater oil rig
- US Defense Department slams China’s ‘bullying tactics’ in East Vietnam Sea
- Vietnam maritime strategy: Be careful with under-war-threshold actions
- Vietnam leader wants Party to consider East Sea issues, prepare nation for ‘challenges’
- China threatens Vietnam through illegal actions, militarization: US Assistant Secretary
- Unilateral actions in East Vietnam Sea a threat to regional economic growth: EU
- VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
- Vietnam demands China end violations of EEZ, Continental Shelf: spokesperson
Illegal exploration, survey activities at Hoang Sa violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman have 324 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.