Hung Yen armed forces exert all-out efforts to control new COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the Hung Yen provincial armed forces have promptly collaborated with relevant forces to implement urgent measures to support local authorities and people in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a leader of the provincial Military Command, after receiving the information about new community cases, the command immediately deployed its forces to open the province's quarantine facilities.
Particularly, under the directions of leaders at all levels, the military commands of cities, districts, and towns across the province put over 1,000 close contact cases under concentrated isolation.
In addition, military and militia forces closely coordinated with local police and medical forces to work around the clock at medical checkpoints and in locked-down areas while disseminating COVID-19 prevention and control-related information and encouraging locals to strictly observe the regulations of the Ministry of Heath.
Together with anti-COVID-19 forces, the military and militia forces have always been at the forefront to track down COVID-19 cases, contributing to preventing the virus from spreading into the community.
Moreover, the pandemic-hit districts worked with Chemical Battalion 38 of Military Region 3 to spray disinfectants in residential and surrounding areas related to COVID-19 cases.
Thanks to the collaboration and contribution of military forces, the pandemic is basically under control.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
