Hundreds of Covid-19 cases detected in Bình Dương companies

Workers at a company in Bình Dương are living temporarily in tents to ensure safety while maintaining production. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been detected in a company that set up temporary tents for workers to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and maintain production in Bình Dương Province.

Bùi Thanh Nhân, secretary of Dĩ An City's Party Committee, said that 247 positive cases of COVID-19 and F1 cases (close contacts of the infected cases) at Long Việt Wood Industry Joint Stock Company have been taken for treatment and isolation.

Currently, the company has 300 out of 800 workers staying on-site as the factory is focusing on producing important models and urgent orders.

Earlier, Estec Vina Co., Ltd in the Việt Nam Singapore Industrial Park in Thuận An City also detected 340 positive cases of Covid-19 and 700 F1 cases through mass testing at this company.

Production facilities and enterprises that record COVID-19 cases have been asked to quarantine the patients on-site and report to health authorities, according to a Ministry of Health working group.

According to the working group, F0 cases (infected patients) should be quarantined immediately and must be reported to health authorities. The authorities will transfer the cases to centralised quarantine sites and disinfect the facilities where necessary.

Nguyễn Văn Sơn, deputy director of the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health and a member of the working group, ordered the businesses to quarantine all infected cases and those having direct contact with them.

Sơn said the infection risk remains high with factory workers living and eating together.

"The company must immediately ask workers to strictly follow the 5K rules and stay where they are and not cause confusion or worry among workers," he said.

On July 28, Bình Dương Province began strict night measures. People are not permitted to go out and all activities, except for medical emergencies or COVID-19 coordination efforts, are banned from 6pm until 6am the following day. (Bến Tre is enforcing the rule from 6pm to 5am).

Vehicles from other provinces that must pass through Bình Dương Province on national highways cannot stop in those areas under regulations of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health. — VNS