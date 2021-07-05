HOSE puts new stock trading system into operation

By Van Phong

An electronic board shows stock prices at the Hochiminh Stock Exchange – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has put a new stock trading system built by tech firm FPT into operation from today, July 5.

According to Duong Dung Trieu, chairman of FPT Information System, the new system is capable of handling 3-5 million stock orders a day, replacing the old system that can process only some 900,000 stock orders a day.

Trieu said HOSE and the FPT Information System finished transitioning the old system to the new one on July 2. Securities firms conducted a test run on the new trading system on July 3.

"The new system's capacity has proved to meet the requirements. I believe that the new stock trading system will help completely resolve technical errors on HOSE," Trieu said.

HOSE and FPT are working together to upgrade the systems and resolve any issues. They have categorized the risks into three groups—infrastructures, system and manual work.

The risk potential is also divided into four levels including "no risk", "very low risk", "low risk" and "medium risk".

HOSE and FPT also have back-up staff in case of emergencies, including in case some of the operators are infected with Covid-19 and have to be quarantined. They also have employees for remote support.

Duong Dung Trieu, chairman of FPT Information System – PHOTO: VAN PHONG

"Under time pressure, accuracy is our top priority in this project. The 100-day plan is divided into five phases—research, system development, accuracy assessment, test run with 24 leading securities companies and large-scale test run with 73 securities companies," Trieu said.

Accuracy assessment and test runs were conducted in three weeks in June, accounting for 25% of the entire project's process. This showed the caution of FPT and HOSE in implementing the project.

"There have been no issues. All securities firms have been connected to the new system and operated smoothly. The system's efficiency has been improved and security holes have been thoroughly mended so investors don't have to worry," the chairman of FPT Information System concluded.

HOSE puts new stock trading system into operation have 545 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.