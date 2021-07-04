Hồng Bàng University ties up with Indian agency to train foreign students in medicine

HCM CITY — Hồng Bàng International University has signed a strategic co-operation deal with India's Aieraa Overseas Studies to train Indian and other Asian students in medicine starting in 2021-22.
Aeiraa has experience in recruiting and sending Indians around the world to study, especially medicine.
Hồng Bàng will train the students entirely in English based on the standard national medical training programme with changes made to meet global standards.
Besides theoretical and clinical knowledge, the international students will also learn Vietnamese language and culture. They will be trained at large and prestigious hospitals in the university's associated network to hone their skills.
The course will be for six years.
At the online signing ceremony, Đỗ Mạnh Cường, chairman of Hồng Bàng International University Council, told Aieraa: "Doctors and medical professionals who graduated from HIU are currently working in most hospitals in HCM City and the southern provinces of Việt Nam. With adequate and modern facilities, along with a team of qualified, experienced and humane professors, we will not disappoint your trust in us."
Deepa, director of Aieraa Overseas Studies, said, "I hope not only Indian students, but more and more students from the region will come to HCM City to study, not only professionally but also participate in community activities and learn about its culture.” — VNS
