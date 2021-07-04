Hong Bang University, Indian agency to train foreign students in medicine

Aeiraa has experience in recruiting and sending Indians around the world to study, especially medicine.
Hong Bang will train the students entirely in English based on the standard national medical training program with changes made to meet global standards.
Besides theoretical and clinical knowledge, the international students will also learn Vietnamese language and culture. They will be trained at large and prestigious hospitals in the university's associated network to hone their skills.
The course will be for six years.
At the online signing ceremony, Do Manh Cuong, Chairman of the Hong Bang International University Council, told Aieraa, "Doctors and medical professionals who graduated from HIU are currently working in most hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces of Vietnam. With adequate and modern facilities, along with a team of qualified, experienced and humane professors, we will not disappoint your trust in us."
Deepa, Director of Aieraa Overseas Studies, said, "I hope not only Indian students, but more and more students from the region will come to HCM City to study, not only professionally but also participate in community activities and learn about its culture."
Source: VNA
- Visa Delays Hinder Foreign Student Job Prospects
- Universities offer new majors for 2021-22 academic year
- Private schools in Vietnam rush to enroll students in healthcare majors
- The Top 73 College Majors Where Most Students Go on to Grad School
- The 'real' handover: Hong Kong fears looming laws will end 'one country, two systems'
- Delhi University's Vidya Vistar Scheme aims academic cooperation with other varsities
- IISc boost for Mumbai’s local trains
- IISc boost for Mumbai's local trains to restart
- Mumbai local train: Researchers from IISc come up with solutions for resumption of services
- The exorcist's assistant: Columbia University psychiatrist and avowed 'man-of-science' witnessed hundreds of 'demonic possessions' - including a Satanic high priestess who put a hex on his cats and a 90-pound woman throw a Lutheran priest across the room
- State Dept. OKs 100,000 Extra Green Cards for Foreign Visa-Workers in 2021
- Cargo vessel MV Jag Anand all set to bring 23 Indian sailors stuck in China back home today
- Snapdeal, four Indian shopping complexes figure in US notorious markets list
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson blames Chinese for coronavirus pandemic telling world leaders it was triggered by 'demented' people who 'grind up the scales of a pangolin' in bid to become more 'potent'
- Trump’s ICE Promises Transparency on Huge OPT Visa Program in 2021
- Coronavirus digest: Berlin hospital halts admissions over COVID variant
- Astronaut Tim Peake: ‘Coming home was a harsh transition. Gravity sucks!’
- Prabhu unveils big initiatives to reform the Railways
- Balakot air strike: Pakistan villagers shaken awake as IAF aircraft dropped bombs near madrasa
- House GOP raise concerns over Biden's top Cabinet nominees
Hong Bang University, Indian agency to train foreign students in medicine have 442 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.