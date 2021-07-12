HNX approves the listing of Phước An Port on UPCoM

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange has approved the listing of shares of PetroVietnam Phước An Port Investment And Operation Joint Stock Company on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UpCom) from July 14.
The reference price on the first trading day is VNĐ10,100 (US$0.44) per share.
Phước An Port project is located in Nhơn Trạch district in the southern province of Đồng Nai, which is the center of the Southern key economic region with a total investment of up to VNĐ19 trillion, including two zones.
Phước An Port, the first zone, covers an area of 183ha, berth length of 3,050m, including six container berths and four general berths, receiving cargo ships of 60,000DWT, capacity of 2.5 million TEU per year and 6.5 million tonnes of goods per year.
The second zone is the Port Logistics Service Area with an area of over 550 hectares, including a modern road system and convenient inland waterway system.
In 2017, the company’s profit after tax was nearly VNĐ11 billion, but in 2018, it lost more than VNĐ13 billion. The figure in 2019 was nearly VNĐ18, and nearly VNĐ14 billion in 2020.
By the end of 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents reached more than VNĐ45 billion, down VNĐ673 billion compared to the beginning of the year, of which mainly were deposits at banks. — VNS
