High school exam supervisors, candidates to take COVID-19 tests on July 3

As many as 400,000 doses of vaccines out of a total of one million doses donated by Japan to Việt Nam arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport this morning. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY – All supervisors and students who will participate in the National High School Graduation Examination will be tested for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 tests will be given at 155 testing points on July 3. Candidates who fail to take the rapid test will not be allowed to take the exam during the first phase.

According to Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, the national high school graduation exam is being held in two phases.

The first phase will take place on July 6,7, and 8 for students who do not live in places with COVID-19 infections, who have negative SARS-CoV-2 test results and are not F0 (infected person), F1 or F2 (contacts) cases.

The second phase will be organized for students who could not attend the exam during the first phase.

Official examination dates will be announced later by authorities.

As many as 89,275 students are sitting for the 2021 National High School Graduation Exam in HCM City. The exam will be held at 155 sites across the city, with a total of 4,134 examination rooms and two backup rooms for each site.

The total number of officers and staff will be 17,052 people, among other teachers who will review and score exam papers as well as inspection forces.

To ensure candidates' safety, HCM City has implemented many measures such as organising rapid COVID-19 tests for all officers, teachers, staff and students across many test sites on July 3.

All district-level People's Committees will choose a COVID-19 test site different from exam areas for better safety.

Special attention will be paid to avoid congestion and large gatherings at test sites' entrances, especially at the beginning and the end of the exam.

The city's Department of Health is responsible for regularly and accurately providing a list of officials, teachers and candidates who are F0, F1 and F2 cases and implementing social isolation.

This is crucial for the education sector to be more proactive in epidemic control.

The city's Police Force has to ensure participation in all stages of the exam and strengthen its force to ensure safety on COVID-19 test dates and exam dates.

Smooth traffic at examination points and regular reminders for parents and students to strictly comply with the 5K requirements must be done as well.

The assigned exam sites must develop a COVID-19 prevention plan with necessary supplies and equipment.

Candidates from neighbouring provinces are advised to take the COVID-19 test locally.

The results on July 3 must be negative and certified by the local Centre for Disease Control.

According to deputy director of the HCM City Department of Education and Training Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, more than 63 per cent of parents agreed to let their children attend the exam during its first phase.

Vaccines

On the morning of July 2, flight number NH833 of All Nippon Airways carrying 400,000 doses of vaccine out of a total of one million doses donated by Japan to Việt Nam landed at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport.

One million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as announced on June 25 by the Japanese Government, will be delivered to Việt Nam in two batches.

The first phase, which consists of 400,000 doses of vaccine with a total weight of 934.6 kilos, arrived in HCM City at dawn on July 2 while the second phase, with the remaining quantity, will be shipped on July 8.

Together with a batch of one million doses of vaccine that arrived in Việt Nam on June 16, Japan has offered a total of two million doses of vaccine to Việt Nam. All vaccines are AstraZeneca and made in Japan.

The process of preserving and storing vaccines at all levels is very strict. They are stored at a warehouse of Tân Sơn Nhất Cargo Services Joint Stock Company (TCS). TCS said that the service was free of charge.

The necessary paperwork for shipment is expected to be completed on the same morning. VNS