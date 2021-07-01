Hero Kostas Sarantidis Nguyen Van Lap lives forever in Vietnamese hearts

At the funeral, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, organizations and people, the Vietnamese Ambassador extended deep and sincere condolences to the family of Hero Kostas Sarantidis Nguyen Van Lap.

The ambassador said that the passing of soldier Nguyen Van Lap left a great pain and loss for his families and friends as well as his Vietnamese comrades and the Vietnamese people at large.

The Vietnamese Party and Government has lost an eminent son and an exemplary Uncle Ho's soldier who wholeheartedly devoted and made great contributions to Vietnam's national liberation and protection cause.

Truong recalled that Kostas Sarantidis Nguyen Van Lap wholeheartedly devoted to the Vietnamese revolution. After returning to Greece, the hero made constant efforts to support Vietnam and promote Vietnam-Greece relations. He always considered Vietnam his second homeland.

As a “Voluntary Ambassador,” he dedicated his life to promoting people-to-people diplomacy between the two nations and to building the Vietnamese community in Greece. His contributions were highly appreciated by overseas Vietnamese.

The Vietnamese ambassador affirmed that Mr. Sarantidis is a shining example of courage and showed a willingness to fight and sacrifice for justice, independence, peace and freedom. He will forever live in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and in the Vietnam-Greece friendship.

For his contributions, Nguyen Van Lap was presented with the title of the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces in 2013 by Vietnamese State President Truong Tan Sang. He has been the only foreigner who has ever received this noble title of Vietnam. He was also presented with the Friendship Order by the then State President Nguyen Minh Triet in January of 2011.

Below are several photos of the funeral for the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces of Vietnam Kostas Sarantidis Nguyen Van Lap.

Translated by Tran Hoai