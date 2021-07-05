Health services resume at Đà Nẵng hospital

A medical worker monitors health checks those entering Đà Nẵng General Hospital. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng General Hospital

CENTRAL REGION — Healthcare service has resumed at Đà Nẵng City's General Hospital after a patient’s caregiver tested positive for SARS-COV-2 on June 29.

After the case was detected, all doctors, nurses, in-patients and their caregivers were tested.

Director of the hospital, Dr Lê Đức Nhân said only patients who test negative can stay for treatment, and nurses are assigned to care for patients instead of their relatives.

He said the hospital can accommodate 1,100 in-patients at half capacity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All 2,500 doctors, nurses and patients will be tested every Tuesday, he added.

Nhân said 3,500 test samples had returned negative for SARS-COV-2 in relation to the caregiver who tested positive.

In Quảng Ngãi Province, a mass test programme has been conducted for residents in at-risk areas including markets, medical facilities, shops and transport workers.

Doctors from Thiện Nhân Hospital said they offered SARS-COV-2 tests for all residents in the province as well as people in quarantine centres.

Students and workers who will go abroad soon will be given tests and COVID-free certificates from the hospital and mobile test service.

The provincial health department said 13,000 residents out of 26,000 in the locked-down Phổ Thạnh and Phổ Châu wards in Đức Phổ Town have been tested for SARS-CoV-2.

Mobile COVID-19 tests are taken at a public site in the central province of Quảng Ngãi. Photo courtesy of Tràn Kim Tuyến

It said a 150-bed health centre in Bình Sơn District has set up to treat COVID-19 patients in the province.

Doctors at the provincial Pediatrics and Obstetrics Hospital said a COVID-19 mother gave birth at the hospital on Thursday.

They said the 3kg baby girl and mother were healthy.

Regular tests have been assigned for 2,500 workers and engineers at the Bình Sơn Refinery and petrochemical joint-stock company.

The company said it has maintained non-stop operation of the plant by setting up safe and private work zones for 1,000 key engineers and managers.

Quảng Ngãi began social distancing orders from June 30 as 86 people had been infected with SARS-COV-2 between June 25 and July 1.

It said 23,000 people out of the 1.5 million population have been vaccinated so far.

All bus routes from COVID-19 hotspots to the province have been banned. — VNS