Health Ministry confirms 360 new Covid-19 cases, mostly in the south

The Saigon Times

An area in Binh Tan District, HCMC is locked down after Covid-19 cases were reported there. Vietnam recorded 360 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 360 new Covid-19 cases this evening, July 4, with a majority of them detected in southern cities and provinces, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 19,933.

Among the new cases, 356 were domestic infections. HCMC recorded the biggest number of new Covid-19 infections with 169 cases, followed by other southern localities such as Binh Duong with 76 cases, Long An with 52 and Tien Giang with 29.

Some other southern provinces including An Giang, Dong Thap and Ben Tre detected five, four and one new cases, respectively.

Besides, the Ministry of Health confirmed eight new domestic infections in Quang Ngai, five in Phu Yen and three in Nghe An, while Hue, Ha Tinh, Bac Giang and Danang had one new case each.

The Bac Ninh Province Center for Diseases Control also updated three Covid-19 cases, which were detected in quarantine zones previously, to the national system for Covid-19 case management.

Four imported cases were reported in Quang Tri, who returned to Vietnam through the province's Lao Bao International Border Gate on July 1.

Up to now, 7,819 Covid-19 patients in the country have fully recovered, including 176 people discharged from the hospital today.

Addressing a meeting this morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the Covid-19 pandemic is being put under control in northern provinces. However, the pandemic is developing very complicatedly in HCMC and other provinces in the southern economic zone.

The prime minister asked the Ministries of Health, Public Security and National Defense to increase support for HCMC and southern provinces to fight off the pandemic.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long suggested that the HCMC government enhance the efficiency of special teams for Covid-19 containment that were established late last month.

The health minister spoke highly of the city's effort to establish the management center for Covid-19 testings. However, the city should also set up district-level teams for Covid-19 testing management to increase its testing capacity.

With 599 new cases reported today, the total number of Covid-19 infections in HCMC in the latest outbreak since late April has amounted to 6,034.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control told the citizens to stay calm and closely collaborate with the health authorities in Covid-19 testing and contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Binh Duong Province has exceeded 600, with more than half of them being workers at industrial parks. Six Covid-19 patients are currently in critical condition and must rely on ventilators.

The province's Di An City has announced that people from HCMC and Dong Nai must have a certificate proving that they are not infected with Covid-19 within three days before entering the city.

Health Ministry confirms 360 new Covid-19 cases, mostly in the south have 526 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.