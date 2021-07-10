Health Ministry announces 792 fresh Covid-19 infections

The Saigon Times

Medical workers of the Hai Ba Trung District Medical Center in Hanoi conduct Covid-19 tests for returnees from HCMC. Vietnam's Covid-19 tally rose to 27,400 cases to date with 792 fresh cases confirmed this afternoon, July 10 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 cases have soared to 27,400 after 792 fresh cases were confirmed this afternoon, July 10, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two of the new cases were sent into quarantine in Tra Vinh Province upon their arrival in Vietnam from Indonesia, while 790 others are domestic infections including 703 cases testing positive for Covid at quarantine centers or areas on lockdown.

HCMC, the current biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country, continues to take the lead with 600 new cases, followed by the southern provinces of Tien Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long with 75, 50, 26, respectively. Meanwhile, 15 other provinces accounted for the rest, with each locality reporting less than 10 cases.

Given a spike in new cases, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long decided to impose the 14-day social distancing order on Vinh Long City and the districts of Binh Tan, Long Ho, and Tam Binh starting from 12 p.m. yesterday. Local residents in these four localities are required to stay at home and only venture out for essential purposes. During the current coronavirus wave, which began on April 27, Vinh Long has reported 83 domestic infections.

In a related development, Thanh Hoa City in the north-central province of the same name ordered the suspension of outdoor sports activities, entertainment locations, parks, kid zones, bookstores, cinemas starting this morning to fight against the pandemic.

Also, the city banned local service providers and household businesses from using pavement and public space for running their business. They are asked to do business within their houses and must comply with anti-virus measures.

Besides this, the city is set to conduct rapid tests for over 68,000 people in industrial zones, shopping malls, traditional markets, supermarkets, transportation hubs starting from July 12.

