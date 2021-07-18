Health ministry announces 29 new COVID-19 deaths from July 4 to 17

HÀ NỘI — The Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday announced 29 more COVID-19 deaths.
These are patients who died between July 4 and 17, with details only just released.
Among the deaths, 20 were recorded in HCM City.
Two deaths were in Bình Dương Province; three in Long An Province; one in Bắc Giang Province; one in Đà Nẵng City; one in Hà Nội; and one in Đồng Tháp Province.
According to the Hà Nội Department of Health, on Sunday afternoon the city recored seven new cases of COVID-19, among which five are members of a family in Tân Mai Ward, Hoàng Mai District.
These patients went for COVID-19 testing on July 17 at Bạch Mai Hospital and tested positive. No information about their epidemiology was recorded.
The sixth patient is a male returning to Hà Nội from HCM City on flight QH240, seat number 27F. He tested positive on July 17.
The seventh patient is a one-year-old boy in Hoàng Mai District who is the F1 of another patient. — VNS
