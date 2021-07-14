HCMC's daily spike in Covid-19 cases hits new record
The Saigon Times
|Workers in the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in HCMC's District 7 are vaccinated against Covid-19. HCMC’s Covid-19 caseload today hits a new record – PHOTO: NLDO
HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, July 14, confirmed 829 new Covid-19 cases, including 592 cases in HCMC, taking the city's single-day spike to a record 2,229 cases.
Of the total 823 new domestic infections, 73 cases were detected in Binh Duong, 42 cases in Dong Thap and 38 cases in Dong Nai. Meanwhile, Danang had 15 cases and Soc Trang detected 12 cases.
The remaining cases were reported in fourteen other cities and provinces, with each locality reporting less than 10 cases.
Besides the locally-infected cases, the Ministry of Health also reported six imported cases, raising today's Covid-19 cases to 2,934.
Up to 726 cases were detected at quarantine centers or in areas on lockdown.
The case number today sent the country's Covid-19 caseload to 37,474, including 33,909 in the current wave.
Today, 71 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19.
As Tay Ninh has recorded 31 new locally-infected Covid-19 cases, the provincial government has imposed strict social distancing under Directive 16 on Duong Minh Chau District and Trang Bang Town and five communes of Ben Cau District, while other parts of the province will practice social distancing in line with Directive 15 from 0 a.m. on July 15.
The provincial Department of Health today reported 17 new cases in Duong Minh Chau District, 13 in Trang Bang and one in Ben Cau.
The provincial Department of Transport was assigned to tighten its control over people traveling from HCMC and other localities to Tay Ninh. Those from HCMC and other localities practicing Directive 16 must self-isolate for 14 days, while all drivers must have negative Covid-19 test certificates to be allowed to enter the province.
At a meeting this afternoon, a representative of the HCMC government said the pandemic has continued raging in the city. Besides 14 centralized quarantine centers with a total capacity of 7,000 beds under the management of the municipal government, there are 88 others in Thu Duc City and districts with 10,000 beds and 55 hotels which can accommodate 4,000 people.
In addition, the city has prepared 25 hospitals with 44,890 beds to treat Covid-19 patients.
