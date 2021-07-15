HCMC's Covid-19 count nears 21,500

A street in Go Vap District, HCMC is disinfected. The Ministry of Health this evening, July 15 reported 1,922 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 33 imported and 1,889 locally-infected ones in 26 provinces and cities – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, July 15 reported 1,922 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 33 imported and 1,889 locally-infected ones in 26 provinces and cities. HCMC alone recorded 1,399 domestic infections this evening, excluding hundreds of previously-infected cases updated by HCDC onto the national Covid-19 monitoring system today.

Of the total domestic cases, Binh Duong Province reported 122 infections, followed by Dong Thap Province with 63, Dong Nai with 60, Long An with 41, Danang City with 33 and Ben Tre and Phu Yen with 30 each. Besides, 18 other provinces and cities saw the number of new infections rise by 1-17.

Apart from this, the HCMC Center for Disease Control this afternoon added 689 more Covid-19 patients to the national Covid-19 treatment and monitoring system. These cases had earlier been detected at quarantine facilities.

As such, the country reported a total of 3,416 Covid-19 cases today, an all-time high for the number of coronavirus cases in a day, while HCMC's daily Covid-19 infections hit new record of 2,691, sending the city's caseload to 21,493 in the ongoing wave, which began on April 27.

The 2,611 new Covid-19 cases raised the country's tally to 40,850, with 38,858 domestic cases and 1,992 imported ones.

Since April 27, Vietnam has reported 37,288 locally-infected Covid-19 cases, with 6,914 patients having recovered from the disease.

In related news, after several Covid-19 cases were detected, Danang City imposed bans on beach swimming, sports activities and barber services starting from 12.00 p.m. today, while other non-essential services remain suspended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In another development, on July 15, a group of 14 doctors and 100 nurses in Haiphong City and over 400 medical workers and medical teachers and students in Thai Binh Province traveled to HCMC to join the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a group of 54 doctors, nurses, technicians and specialists in Bac Giang Province on July 14 arrived in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to help it bring the disease under control.

During the current fourth wave, Dong Thap Province has reported 881 domestic Covid-19 cases, with 99 new cases confirmed today.

Meanwhile, Ben Tre Province has imposed social distancing on Binh Dai and Ba Tri districts in line with the prime minister's Directive 16 from midnight, July 16 until further notice, while Ben Tre City will apply the order under Directive 15.

In Dong Nai Province, Dr Phan Huy Anh Vu, director of the Dong Nai Health Department, today signed a decision asking relevant units to step up Covid-19 testing for workers at production facilities in the province.

The province has detected several large coronavirus clusters in Bien Hoa City and Trang Bom and Vinh Cuu districts, Vu said, adding that most of the Covid-19 infections were linked to people returning or traveling from HCMC or Binh Duong Province.

As the risk of Covid-19 infection at industrial parks and production facilities is extremely high, the testing is necessary to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on business and production activities.

On the same day, Bien Hoa City imposed a lockdown order on Trang Dai Ward with over 110,000 residents for 14 days from midnight, July 16.

