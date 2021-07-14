HCMC weighs reopening of traditional markets

The Saigon Times

Many stalls at a market in HCMC close down to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. HCMC is considering reopening its traditional markets – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Traditional markets in HCMC will be allowed to resume operations soon, with a limited number of vendors and supplies of only meat, fish, fruits and vegetables.

Speaking at an anti-virus meeting with the government of Hoc Mon District on July 14, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the city is considering reopening traditional markets.

As such, the municipal government asked the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade to map out a plan for the reopening and pilot it in some districts to ensure a sufficient supply of food for local residents during the stay-at-home period.

The reopening is also aimed at removing obstacles facing residents in areas under lockdown when they buy food, the local media reported.

A representative of the municipal department said that each traditional market will select a few vendors who must provide two groups of essential food—fish-meat and vegetables-fruits. These vendors will have to put the food in small bags at the same price, while residents will visit a stall, take a food bag and pay money, which helps limit contact.

Besides, market coupons will be issued to market-goers, said the municipal department.

As of July 12, as many as 169 traditional markets in HCMC were shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

At the meeting, apart from lauding Hoc Mon District's efforts in the fight against Covid-19, the leader of HCMC told the district to continue to enhance its contact-tracing, lockdown and testing operations.

Duong Hong Thang, chairman of Hoc Mon District, said that the district had 1,500 Covid-19 cases and 261 areas under lockdown. From July 5 to 10, the district conducted quick Covid-19 tests in areas under lockdown and detected 500 infections.

The district will start to set up 12 teams to take samples for Covid-19 testing from households in 12 communes and towns on July 15.

HCMC weighs reopening of traditional markets have 513 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.