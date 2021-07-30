HCMC to lift lockdown on five wards with 250,000 residents

A quarantined area in HCMC. By 6 p.m. today, the lockdown earlier imposed on 12 wards of Thu Duc City in HCMC will be lifted – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The lockdown earlier imposed on five wards with over 250,000 residents in HCMC's Thu Duc City will be lifted at 6 p.m. today, July 30.

The decision, covering Binh Chieu, Hiep Binh Phuoc, Linh Xuan, Tam Binh and Tam Phu wards, was approved on July 29 by Hoang Tung, chairman of the Thu Duc City government.

Among these wards, Binh Chieu, which is home to nearly 74,000 residents, has been locked down for 18 days. Hiep Binh Phuoc with more than 64,000 residents and Linh Xuan with some 58,000 residents were put on lockdown 14 days ago. As for Tam Binh and Tam Phu with a total population of over 57,000 residents, they have had a 10-day lockdown.

Accordingly, by 6 p.m. today, the lockdown earlier imposed on 12 wards of Thu Duc City will be lifted.

The Thu Duc City government asked the authorities of these wards to evaluate the location, the number of residents, the number of Covid cases and transmission rates to decide on a proper lockdown for the affected areas in each ward, aimed at fully detecting infections but minimizing the negative impact on the daily lives of residents.

The local authorities were also told to coordinate with the police and military forces to monitor compliance with social distancing rules among the local people, especially those living in narrow, densely-populated alleys, and strictly tackle violators.

Besides, they have to make safety reviews in highly vulnerable areas to promptly take preventive measures.

Thu Duc City was listed among the six extremely high-risk localities which include the districts of Binh Tan, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Tan Phu and District 8 in the current fourth outbreak. To date, Thu Duc City has reported over 4,958 infections and ranks fifth in HCMC in the number of cases.

In Hoc Mon and District 8, the lockdown in some vast areas was lifted. Earlier, the government of Binh Tan District, which reported the highest number of cases in HCMC, decided to lift the lockdown at the Ehome 3 apartment building in An Lac Ward on July 12.

Meanwhile, the entire Tan Thuan Dong Ward and parts of the Tan Thuan Tay and Binh Thuan wards in District 7 are still on lockdown. Wards 19 and 21 in Binh Thanh District are also currently subject to the lockdown.

