HCMC to add 1,000 more points of food sale
The Saigon Times
|A woman inspects food at a supermarket in HCMC. The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade has worked with firms, postal and delivery companies and logistics service providers to open new 1,000 points of sale for food – PHOTO: NLDO
HCMC – The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade has worked with firms, postal and delivery companies and logistics service providers to open 1,000 new points of food sale to serve residents during the stay-at-home mandate as too many customers have overwhelmed the supermarket chains.
Since the HCMC government issued the shelter-in-place order on July 9 due to the fast spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, just one-fourth of 234 traditional wet markets citywide have remain operational, putting huge pressure on the supermarkets which now can meet around 30% of the city’s consumer goods demand.
The municipal department also worked with Thu Duc City and Hoc Mon District to turn the areas near the wholesale markets there into food transshipment points, the local media reported.
Besides, vendors of the wholesale markets have been told to sell food online and deliver food to many parts of the city.
Speaking at a teleconference with the HCMC government on July 15, Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said that before the social distancing order under the prime ministerial Directive 16 came out, the residents had consumed some 7,000 tons of food a day.
However, the recent suspension of one-on-one transactions at the city's three largest wholesale markets has disrupted food supply in the city as a mere 2,200 tons of vegetables and fruits have been supplied from these wholesale markets, down 50% against the figure seen before.
In addition, the Department of Industry and Trade has called on supermarkets to triple their food supply to 3,430 tons per day, while corporate participants in the price stabilization program have ramped up their supply of food from 1,069 on July 9 to 1,310 tons per day to date, said Vu.
Compared with the residents' previous demand for food, the city is lacking some 1,000 tons of vegetables and fruits for consumption each day.
After the department encouraged more logistics companies and commercial and service firms to support food supply, 300 more tons of food have been added to the city each day since July 14.
To raise the food supply, the department has called on several ecommerce platforms such as Tiki, Lazada and Sendo to sell vegetables and fruits.
Apart from this, the Con Cung store chain with 150 stores; Guardian, a health and beauty products retail store chain, with 665 stores; and the Vinshop system today, July 16, started to sell vegetables, fruits and frozen food to help ease the overload facing grocery stores.
- Black Friday discounting month fails to add sparkle to retail sales
- OFM Awards 2017: Best Cheap Eats – Yard Sale Pizza
- Dog food warning as products urgently recalled over salmonella fears
- Is this cooking for idiots? My week eating nothing but ‘recipe box’ food
- The beer hall Fort Point Valencia: A very San Francisco brand of bar food
- 46 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Common Projects to Cult Gaia
- Coronavirus fears spur sales of face masks
- 'It might as well be Kentucky Fried Carrot!' Prankster films his girlfriend's hilarious rant about vegan food after he bought her a plant-based burger from KFC instead of chicken
- Jeff Bezos is $13BILLION richer after Amazon's net sales went up by 21 per cent off the back of huge online sales during the holidays
- Dehydrated? Eat These 15 Hydrating Foods For Relief
- 'They want us to be robots': Whole Foods workers fear Amazon's changes
- The best food processors of 2020: Braun, Cuisinart and more compared
- Yelp’s food-safety alerts steer diners away from dirty restaurants, but also spark controversy
- Super Bowl LIV: How To Get The Perfect Party Theme Going With Kansas City, San Francisco Food And Drink
- March's milder weather gives UK retail sales a much-needed boost
- Apple iPhone sales return to growth, pushing profits above expectations
- Paris shops' sales halved as strikes bring chaos to the city
- Goodbye to fields: What food production may look like tomorrow
- Intuitive eating: The anti-diet, or how pleasure from food is the answer, say its creators
- Joe Cokanasiga crosses late for Bath to restrict lowly Sale to draw
HCMC to add 1,000 more points of food sale have 695 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.