HCMC’s Covid-19 death toll revised up by 69
The Saigon Times
|Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient. The Covid-19 death toll in HCMC was revised up by 69 additional fatalities between June 7 and July 15 – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The Ministry of Health this afternoon, July 15 revised up the Covid-19 death toll in HCMC by confirming 69 additional fatalities for the period between June 7 and July 15.
A report by the HCMC government shows that between April 27 and July 14, as many as 130 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the disease in HCMC, while only 48 of them were confirmed by the ministry, the HCMC government told a meeting with the HCMC Party Committee's Board for Propaganda and Education on July 14.
After that, the Department of Medical Service Administration under the ministry worked with the HCMC Department of Health to review the number of Covid-19 deaths in the city and asked the municipal department to update sufficient information about the deaths on its Covid-19 patient treatment and monitoring system.
From 8.00 p.m. on July 14 to 5.30 a.m. today, the system tallied 69 more Covid-19 deaths at treatment facilities in HCMC.
The ministry said that as of 5.00 p.m. on July 15, the city had reported 22 new Covid-19 deaths, but their information was yet to be updated onto the system. As such, the ministry will report these deaths after the sufficient information of the deaths is provided.
The total number of Covid-19 deaths in HCMC which were reported by the Ministry of Health had been 117 as of this evening.
The newly-confirmed deaths have raised the country's Covid-19 death toll to 207 since the Covid-19 outbreak emerged in Vietnam in early 2020, with 172 deaths confirmed during the ongoing fourth wave, which began on April 27.
- Sports deaths in 2015
- Sports deaths in 2014
- Splitter, Leonard lead Spurs to 89-69 win over Jazz
- Spurs hold Jazz to season-low 69 points in blowout win
- Gwynn’s death makes Tigers, MLB reassess use of smokeless tobacco
- Gasol lifts Grizzlies over Hornets 71-69
- FIFA inspector: Russia’s World Cup stadiums ahead of schedule
- Egypt orders 3 soccer fans detained following stampede
- Egypt police arrest 21 soccer fans following deadly stampede
- The Latest: Paris man writes letter to his wife’s killers
- The Latest: Belgian minister can’t confirm main suspect died
- The Latest: Russia circulates UN resolution draft on IS
- The Latest: Interior Ministry condemns inter-faith violence
- The Latest: UN resolutions to address Islamic State
- The Latest: Video of restaurant shooting posted online
- The Latest: Moldova arrests 2 trying to head to France
- The Latest: Swedish police search for terror suspect
- The Latest: Paris prosecutor: Terror cell was ready to act
- The Latest: Prosecutor: Police fired 5,000 rounds in raid
- The Latest: Identities of 2 killed in Paris raid unclear
HCMC's Covid-19 death toll revised up by 69 have 429 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.