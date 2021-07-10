HCMC Party chief seeks expert advice on anti-pandemic measures

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets with epidemiological experts to seek their advice on the city's anti-pandemic measures – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen today, July 10, met with epidemiological experts to seek their proposals over the Covid-19 pandemic fight so that the city can promptly amend and supplement the coping solutions.

Nen said the city always highly values the opinions of domestic and foreign experts, scientists and competent agencies. It will receive the State's directions before making decisions and would try its best to deploy these decisions, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported.

When the Delta variant of the coronavirus was detected in the city in late May, HCMC assessed it would pose a high risk, so the city practiced social distancing under the prime minister's Directive 16 in Go Vap District and Thanh Loc Ward of District 12 and imposed social distancing in line with Directive 15 in other parts of the city.

At the time, the city was confident of being able to control the pandemic within two weeks. However, it could only bring the pandemic in Go Vap District and Thanh Loc Ward under control.

The virus has spread widely in the community, Nen added.

As a result, the city has issued Directive 10 with stricter measures. The city has also prepared plans for the employment of citywide social distancing under Directive 16, which was finally applied from 0 a.m. on July 9.

Although the city is more experienced in combating the pandemic and resources have been enhanced, the city is still at high risk due to the Delta variant.

Nen said the city had been experiencing the largest-ever pandemic. Response plans have been changed continuously to match the reality.

Despite support from the Government, ministries and agencies, the city must still attempt to cope with the pandemic.

Therefore, expert advice is needed to help the city work out the most effective solutions, the municipal Party chief added.

