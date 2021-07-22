HCMC hospitals expected to discharge over 1,000 recovered Covid-19 patients daily
|A medical worker is seen waving goodbye to recovered Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 treatment hospitals in HCMC are expected to discharge over 1,000 recovered Covid-19 patients daily in the upcoming days – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – More than 4,800 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in HCMC over the past few days, while the upcoming period could see an additional 1,000 patients recovering per day, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC).
Data from HCDC showed that 1,585 more coronavirus patients were released from hospitals yesterday, July 21, raising the city's total number of recovered cases since the pandemic hit Vietnam early last year to 6,422.
Specifically, the Covid-19 field hospital No. 4 in the outlying district of Binh Chanh allowed 200 recovered patients to leave the hospital yesterday. These 200 tested negative for the coronavirus three times, thus being eligible to be discharged. They will continue to self-quarantine at home.
According to the HCMC Health Department, the city has 35 hospitals in charge of treating Covid-19 patients, with a total capacity of over 59,000 beds.
The city is providing medical treatment for 35,228 cases. Of them, 533 are put on ventilators and 10 others require ECMO support.
Up to now, the Covid-19 death toll in the city has risen to 382 cases.
In the on-going fourth coronavirus wave, the city had recorded 43,776 domestic infections as of this morning. It also detected 36 infection clusters linked to local markets such as the Tan Dinh market in District 1, the Binh Dien wholesale market in District 8, the Phung Hung market in District 5, companies in industrial parks and export processing zones, and residential areas.
