HCMC has one more field hospital with 3,500 beds
The Saigon Times
|A view of a resettlement apartment building in Thu Duc City that has been requisitioned as the field hospital No. 10 in HCMC – PHOTO: PLO
HCMC – HCMC has requisitioned a resettlement apartment building in An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City as the field hospital No. 10 with 3,500 beds to serve Covid-19 patients.
Thanks to the enhanced efforts of engineers and workers in repairing and upgrading the apartment building managed by Novaland Group, the group on July 20 handed over the building to the city.
The field hospital is expected to help the city's health sector raise the capacity of Covid-19 treatment, contributing to the fight against the pandemic, the local media reported.
Apart from a parking area and waste collection area, the field hospital is equipped with electricity, water, sound, camera surveillance and internet systems. All 506 apartments are ready to serve as hospital rooms for Covid-19 patients.
Due to the unpredictable development of Covid-19, Novaland Group has closely been collaborating with the HCMC Department of Health and relevant agencies and units to hand over some other apartment building projects to requisition them as quarantine facilities or field hospitals.
After Covid-19 is brought under control, the entire apartment building will be disinfected in line with the Health Ministry's guidelines.
