HCMC begins fifth Covid-19 vaccination drive today

By staff writers

A view of a vaccination site at the Lanh Binh Thang indoor stadium in District 11 – PHOTOS: LE VU

HCMC – HCMC's fifth Covid-19 vaccination drive was kicked off today, July 22, in Thu Duc City and all districts, administering some 1.1 million doses.

The drive will last for two to three weeks. The vaccination has been conducted at 630 sites with 120 people receiving the jabs at each site per day.

There are 12 areas for a general checkup and vaccination to ensure a safe physical distance of at least two meters

There are 25 sites, which are at the district-level hospitals and medical centers, for the vaccination of people aged over 65 and those suffering from acute kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity.

Specifically, people in districts 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan and Nha Be will be vaccinated at the district hospitals, while those in districts 3, 5 and 10 will receive the vaccines at the district medical centers.

At the waiting area, residents sit two meters apart from others

The vaccination sites in Go Vap District are at the 175 and Hong Duc hospitals. In addition, residents in Hoc Mon will go to the Xuyen A General Hospital, people in Cu Chi will be inoculated at the Cu Chi General Hospital and those in Binh Chanh will go to the HCMC Children’s Hospital.

The vaccination sites in Can Gio are at the Hoan My Thu Duc and My Duc Phu Nhuan hospitals, while those in Thu Duc City will be at the Thu Duc City Hospital and the Le Van Thinh Hospital.

Hospitals and general clinics must send their teams to other vaccination sites.

On July 21, the competent agencies gathered at the indoor stadium to learn from the vaccination process there

According to the municipal Department of Health, vulnerable people and those in extremely-high-risk and high-risk areas will also be prioritized for the vaccination, besides priority groups stated in the Government's Decree 21.

To prevent large crowds at vaccination sites, the vaccine will be administered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city is using the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in this vaccination drive.

