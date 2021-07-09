HCMC asks supermarkets, groceries to ramp up processed food supply

A customer inspects food at a supermarket in HCMC. The HCMC government has assigned the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to ask supermarkets and convenience stores to ramp up the supply of processed food – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The HCMC government has assigned the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to ask supermarkets and convenience stores such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, MM Mega Market, Bach Hoa Xanh, Vinmart, Family Mart, AEON and Vissan to ramp up the supply of processed food to serve residents during the 15-day lockdown period.

The order was made as food and drink takeaway services have been suspended from July 9 in line with the prime minister's Directive 16, making it hard for residents to access food.

The supermarkets and grocery stores were told to ensure various food and essential items were available on the shelves, while guaranteeing the food safety and quality of these products, the local media reported.

Besides, they were also asked to cooperate with the online delivery systems to distribute goods to customers quickly.

In addition, the municipal government ordered the governments of Thu Duc City and districts to direct wards, communes and towns to support households facing difficulties in cooking during this period.

The authorities can give guidelines on how to buy processed food at operational supermarkets and grocery stores online or offline.

Moreover, competent forces can also help residents buy food and necessities or order food on online delivery systems, or provide the elderly and the ill with free food.

