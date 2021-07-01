HCMC advises against requisitioning schools as quarantine centers

A view of a concentrated quarantine center in HCMC. The HCMC government has sent an urgent dispatch to the districts and Thu Duc City asking them not to requisition schools as concentrated quarantine facilities – PHOTO: PLO

HCMC – The HCMC government has sent an urgent dispatch to the districts and Thu Duc City asking them not to requisition schools as concentrated quarantine facilities but depending on the Covid-19 situation, to instead, review hotels, guesthouses, resettlement homes and dorms to use them as quarantine centers.

In addition, the management boards of export processing zones, industrial and hi-tech parks should also prepare hotels, guesthouses and dorms near these zones as quarantine centers for workers.

It is necessary to set up field quarantine areas for employees in areas with empty land or at warehouses that have yet to be used.

The management boards were told to work with the HCMC Department of Health to appraise 22 firms in export processing zones and industrial parks and two others in a hi-tech park which have registered to maintain their production operations while offering quarantine services prior to July 5.

Apart from this, the management boards should continue to call on many other firms to deploy the program of continuing production while quarantining.

Besides, under the dispatch, the municipal government also asked quarantine centers to arrange a maximum of two persons in a room and arrange beds at least two meters apart, the local media reported.

To prevent cross infection at quarantine facilities, the HCMC government told these facilities to provide each quarantined person with a separate restroom and keep the doors and windows open.

These quarantine rooms are equipped with Wi-Fi, but no air-conditioners, according to the dispatch.

