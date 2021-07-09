HCM City to support households with food difficulties during lockdown

HÀ NỘI — HCM City People's Committee sent an urgent notice announcing support regarding the provision of food and cooked meals as the city banned takeout services during the ongoing 15-day lockdown starting Friday.
The supermarkets and suppliers (SaiGon Co.op, Satra, MM.Mega Market, Bách Hóa Xanh, VinMart, Family Mart, AEON, Vissan) are asked to increase and diversify the offerings of safe and hygienic prepared meals and food on their shelves, as well as coordinate with online shipping and other direct delivery methods.
Thủ Đức City and districts in HCM City are instructed to support residents under their jurisdiction, especially households that have trouble cooking meals during the lockdown period.
Volunteers from local women’s and youth unions could also be mobilised to deliver food and essential items to households in need.
Local authorities must provide free meals to elderly people living alone, sick people, and other social policy beneficiaries under their jurisdiction.
On Thursday, asked about the reasoning behind the takeout ban, a representative from HCM City's People's Committee explained shippers usually crowded the restaurants or other food and beverage joints, and proper distancing measures are hard to enforce.
The ban also means that these establishments must be closed, and only supermarkets and convenience stores remain open.
Tô Thị Bích Châu, Chairwoman of the HCM City branch of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, urged people to trust in the leadership of the Government and Party, and said the citizens can report difficulties or shortcomings regarding authorities’ help via the hotlines: (028) 38 223 212 – (028) 38 293 958. — VNS
- HCM City faces rubbish collecting difficulties
- "Week of Dong Thap Specialities" kicks off at Big C in HCM City
- HCM City aims to accelerate administrative reform
- Collaboration needed to support HCM City’s industrial products
- Italian food week to take place in HCM City next week
- "Week of Đồng Tháp Specialities" kicks off at Big C in HCM City
- Start-up businesses need support from incubators, investors
- The man who is fervent about feeding hungry kids, but hates food banks
- Ho Chi Minh City’s photo exhibition features ethnic groups
- Food fight
- Millions of households owe £267m to energy suppliers - what to do if you're in debt
- Police blast middle-class cocaine users for 'fuelling child sex abuse' by supporting county lines drug gangs
- In wake of Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Instacart has a challenging opportunity
- Student forced to turn to food bank by loan delay
- As a travel agent, I support Heathrow climate protesters – just not their methods ǀ View
- HCMC installs surveillance cameras in many public sites
- Southern localities on alert for African swine fever
- Australian training course helps improve Vietnamese slaughtering techniques
- Review: The Chateau Marmont’s Japanese restaurant disappoints in more ways than one
- Scientific conference on staple products held in HCMC
HCM City to support households with food difficulties during lockdown have 476 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.