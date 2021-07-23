HCM City to spray disinfectant in high-risk COVID areas over next 7 days

HCM City military forces with a total of 100 soldiers and 16 specialized vehicles on July 23 began spraying disinfectant throughout the city. The disinfection period will last for seven days. Photo:thanhnien.vn

HCM CITY— The HCM City Command on Friday began spraying disinfectant throughout the city, especially in COVID-19 hotspots, for a period of seven days.

Two teams with 16 specialized vehicles will disinfect two districts a day.

The participating forces include 100 soldiers from the City Command, the Chemical Brigade 87 under the Chemical Corps, the Chemical Battalion 38 of Military Region 7, and the local militia.

Colonel Từ Minh Sơn, head of the Chemical Division, Military Region 7, said that military forces would prioritize spraying high-risk areas for seven days.

The army on Friday began spraying disinfectant in Thủ Đức and Bình Chánh Districts.

The disinfectant is Chloramin B mixed with water at the rate of 0.5 per cent, which is safe for humans, according to Sơn.

In June, military forces carried out wide-scale disinfection in Gò Vấp District after the area became a hotspot due to a significant number of COVID-19 cases. VNS