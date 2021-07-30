HCM City to get 100 more ambulances for transporting COVID patients to hospital

The 115 Emergency Dispatch Centre at Quang Trung Software City in District 12. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiến Lực

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Health plans to buy ambulances and call on private hospitals and companies to hand over theirs so that emergency aid teams can transport patients amid the relentlessly rising incidence of COVID-19.

But it did not provide any details.

The city currently has 200 ambulances for transporting patients to hospitalsbut hopes to secure another 100 to ensure patients get early treatment to reduce fatalities.

It has allowed taxi companies to operate a limited number of vehicles to transport patients and plans to increase the number by 200. The taxis have medical workers and equipment for resuscitation if required.

The department has increased the 115 Emergency Dispatch Centre's phone lines from 12 to 40.

The centre has been moved to Quang Trung Software City in District 12 so that the number of lines can be increased further.

To improve treatment and prevent deaths, the department has instructed hospitals to pay closer attention to patients with severe symptoms and those aged above 65 years or with underlying medical conditions.

The city plans to set up four more field hospitals to take the total number to 37.

Senior students at medical universities, many of whom are voluntarily taking samples, will be told to monitor the health of asymptomatic patients kept at quarantine facilities meant for infected people and taxi drivers on the emergency teams.

Vaccination

Thủ Đức City and districts are collaborating with health workers to speed up vaccination for designated people, and the designated deadline is August 31.

Subsequently, the department will have vaccination sites at 312 health centres to vaccinate people aged above 65 or having underlying medical conditions who cannot get vaccinated this month because of high blood pressure and other conditions.

Ride-hailing company Grab Việt Nam's shippers got vaccinated at vaccination sites in District 7 on July 27 and 28.

Delivery workers at other companies got shots at wards or communes where they live.

Shippers face a high risk of contracting COVID, and so immunising them is imperative, the Department of Transport had said.

On July 12 some 4,000 truck drivers and 6,000 taxi and bus drivers also got vaccinated. — VNS

