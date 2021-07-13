HCM City to be prioritised in vaccine supply: PM

At a working session with the city's officials on July 11, the Government leader said at least 2 million doses will be provided for the southern metropolis from now to the end of July.

He asked HCM City to conduct vaccination effectively and on schedule, noting that it must stay calm, persistent, and resolute while taking suitable and effective measures.

The PM said the citywide enforcement of social distancing measures under the PM's Directive 16/CT-TTg is a difficult but right and necessary decision that has gained support from central agencies, people, experts, and scientists.

The implementation of Directive 16 has affected local people's life and economic activities, as well as neighbouring provinces and the entire country, he said, expressing his hope that people will sympathise with the city and the Government.

The PM requested HCM City to have stronger determination and take more drastic actions in imposing Directive 16 and prioritise resources for the pandemic combat so as to soon return to normal.

The city must put people's lives and property above all, guarantee sufficient essential goods for locals, minimise fatalities, and ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccine for all residents, he went on.

At the same time, HCM City should support those who lost their jobs and the homeless, and ensure that no pandemic-hit people are left without help, while promoting production and business activities.

PM Chinh said the whole nation has high hopes for HCM City, adding that the city should view difficulties and challenges as momentum and optimise the assistance from ministries, sectors, and people.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong reported that the city recorded 12,058 infection cases between April 27, when the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country, and 6am on July 11.

Eight temporary hospitals for COVID-19 treatment with 29,730 beds have been set up in the city.

The city has also identified five groups of focal measures on testing, treatment, vaccination, concurrent quarantine and production, and support for pandemic-hit people, he noted.

Also on July 11, the PM and other Government officials inspected anti-COVID-19 measures in Thu Duc city, the Vinmec Central Park general hospital, and the Savipharm JSC in the Tan Thuan export processing zone in District 7.

