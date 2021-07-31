HCM City, southern region lockdown extended by two weeks amid soaring COVID-19 cases

HÀ NỘI — HCM City along with 18 southern provinces and cities will continue to enforce lockdown measures in line with the Government's Directive 16 for two more weeks, per a dispatch issued by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday.
The original lockdown order for the entire southern region with a population of about 35 million people, effective since July 19 , was set to expire on August 1 but the fourth-wave COVID-19 outbreak has shown no signs of letting up.
The Prime Minister wants all localities under Directive 16 – which includes measures like the closure of all non-essential businesses, leaving home only for essential goods and services, and suspension of public transport – to strictly abide by the rules and stand ready to roll out more stringent measures if necessary.
Most of southern localities, including HCM City, Bình Dương, and Đồng Nai asked people not to go outside at night.
The order goes on to state that local authorities must step up their information campaign and carry out immediately necessary measures to ensure the livelihood and healthcare of residents to ensure they can remain where they are.
The order came as thousands of people – mostly workers from the central region and other southern localities – have left or were making plans to leave HCM City on their personal vehicles for their hometown due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak, business closures, the imposition of lockdown, and the adverse impacts it was having on their livelihoods.
The local governments where lockdown is in effect have been told they must not let residents leave their places of residence for another locality after July 31 until the end of lockdown (unless authorised).
"Leaders of provinces and cities are responsible to the Prime Minister if they let people travel out of their localities on their own. For people who want to leave one province for another, all relevant localities' authorities must organise the pick-up and drop-off sites to ensure the safety of the community, as well as arrange testing, transportation by car (trucks can be used to carry people’s motorbikes if people travel by motorbike), handover protocols, quarantine facilities and medical supervision in accordance with regulations, in order to not let the disease spread," the dispatch reads.
The Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with consulting local authorities with regard to transportation and routes.
The dispatch notes that if the social distancing measures are effective, and if the situation is under control, provincial and municipal authorities could consider lifting restrictions for certain areas under their jurisdiction. For inter-provincial areas, however, restriction removal would need the agreement of all concerned localities and the plan would have to be submitted to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control before any decision was made.
All local governments across the country need to immediately provide food and medical attention for all workers suffering from income loss or those without savings. Support for their people who are working or living in HCM City or elsewhere with complicated COVID-19 situations must be provided.
The Prime Minister urged a faster rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and emphasised that no dose should go to waste. He also said that administrators of the vaccination programme must ensure priority groups receive theirs first and that there are not incidents of abuses of power to administer vaccines to ineligible persons.
The Government leader also called for the participation of medical workers in the private sector in the local COVID-19 fight and said they should stand ready to reinforce localities with high case numbers in line with the health ministry's direction.
The Ministry of Public Security will need to lead efforts to handle fake news that undermine COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
The Ministry of Health has also been told to shorten administrative procedures related to production and the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, and review and propose additional appropriate support policies for medical staff and frontline forces. — VNS
- What summer vacation look like in 19 countries around the world
- Trump administration gives new life to development on huge Cargill Salt property in Redwood City
- The Best Two Week Trips on the Planet
- The ANC Brief: Sept. 19, 2018
- BOSTON MASSACRE: The Full Story Of How Two Deranged Young Men Terrorized A City
- Starbucks is installing needle-disposal boxes in some bathrooms amid drug and syringe concerns
- As development eats away at Denver’s green space, the “city within a park” is becoming a concrete metropolis
- Chico home sales — and prices — soar after Camp Fire. ‘I need a house, I need it now!’
- Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Hallmark Channel amid college admissions scandal
- Status Update: Cathedral City apartment complex sold for $7 million
- Cities threaten to ‘turn off the lights’ if KC-based hospital chain doesn’t pay bills
- Google Fiber just abandoned Louisville. So, how is the expansion in Salt Lake City going?
- The heart of Paris is underwater — and the images are a shocking reminder that the city is unprepared
- BUSINESS IN BRIEF 18/6
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 1/4
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 21/1
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 21/3
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 24/1
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 31/3
- California’s rent-control measure defeated
HCM City, southern region lockdown extended by two weeks amid soaring COVID-19 cases have 896 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.