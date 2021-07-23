HCM City sets up hotline to support the needy

HCM City has opened an extension number 2 on the city hotline 1012 that will receive calls about needy people who need assistance or essential goods. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — HCM City has set up an extension on the hotline number 1012 for people to provide information about those who need extra assistance or essential goods amid the pandemic.

The city's Department of Information and Communications on July 22 kicked off the extension No 2 on the hotline 1012 to quickly receive information and support the needy.

The move creates a connection between local authorised agencies and residents who have been seriously affected by the outbreak.

The hotline 1012 was launched by the municipal People's Committee in April last year. It is available 24 hours a day to receive calls from the public to report issues related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

After calling the hotline at 1012, residents can press extension number 2 to report their own difficult circumstances or those of neighbours or other needy people, especially orphans, people with disabilities, the poor and homeless, and the elderly.

The information will be sent to the people's committees of city districts and Thủ Đức City, and the city's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to verify and give support as soon as possible.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong has called on all city residents to join hands to be more united against this difficult Covid-19 period.

The city has been under strict social distancing measures under Government Directive No 16 since July 9. — VNS