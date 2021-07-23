HCM City sets up hotline to support the needy

HCM CITY — HCM City has set up an extension on the hotline number 1012 for people to provide information about those who need extra assistance or essential goods amid the pandemic.
The city's Department of Information and Communications on July 22 kicked off the extension No 2 on the hotline 1012 to quickly receive information and support the needy.
The move creates a connection between local authorised agencies and residents who have been seriously affected by the outbreak.
The hotline 1012 was launched by the municipal People's Committee in April last year. It is available 24 hours a day to receive calls from the public to report issues related to the Covid-19 outbreak.
After calling the hotline at 1012, residents can press extension number 2 to report their own difficult circumstances or those of neighbours or other needy people, especially orphans, people with disabilities, the poor and homeless, and the elderly.
The information will be sent to the people's committees of city districts and Thủ Đức City, and the city's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to verify and give support as soon as possible.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong has called on all city residents to join hands to be more united against this difficult Covid-19 period.
The city has been under strict social distancing measures under Government Directive No 16 since July 9. — VNS
- Mission Ridge Food City Set To Open
- Cupertino: Retired city accountant arrested after years-long embezzlement uncovered
- The City’s Last Attempt at a Homeless Services Center Was Scaled Back Before it Even Opened
- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse accepts resignations of chief of staff and city solicitor, praises service to city
- Twin Cities construction is booming, and human traffickers are coming to feed
- Homeless housing or parking lot? Fight over old City Hall Annex heats up
- How a 2-star Army general took charge of broken city
- NYC Robbers Allegedly Call Teen 'Trump Supporter,' Threaten White People During Subway Attack
- Peninsula: Officials set to launch bike route connecting 4 cities
- Oakland to sue Raiders over Las Vegas move; team could leave city early
- Scooter use is rising in major cities. So are trips to the emergency room.
- Most city services on Oahu will be operating Wednesday, Caldwell says
- Most city services on Oahu will be operating today, Caldwell says
- Clendaniel: Should county use old City Hall annex to house homeless?
- Letter: City councilman seems to be acting as if he’s above the law
- Ghost Ship fire: New trial date set for Almena, Harris
- Local city and county procedures hamper housing development, Bay Area legislator says
- Ajman Media City Free Zone Business Club package to set up business in Middle East with minimal investment;
- New Orleans property tax to fund senior services OK'd by City Council; vote set for March
- Election 2018: Mission Viejo City Council candidates share their priorities and thoughts on local issues
HCM City sets up hotline to support the needy have 498 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.