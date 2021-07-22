HCM City receives the most COVID-19 vaccines

HCM CITY — HCM City has been allocated the largest amount of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.
According to the latest updated information at the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal of the Ministry of Health, HCM City, the current biggest coronavirus hotspot in Việt Nam, is taking the lead in vaccinating its residents against COVID-19 with 1,039,652 doses given.
HCM City will receive at least five million COVID-19 vaccine doses between now and September 2021 to vaccinate 50 per cent of its population, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn.
Those are the government’s priorities for HCM City amid a spike in infection cases, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Recently, the Ministry of Health has allocated more than two million doses of Moderna vaccine to 53 cities and provinces nationwide as well as military, public security forces and 20 hospitals run by the ministry.
Accordingly, 505,680 doses will be given to 10 southern localities, with 235,200 doses coming to HCM City.
Regarding the upcoming fifth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the city, vice chairman of the Municipal People's Committee, Dương Anh Đức, said that as many as 930,000 doses were distributed to the city while around 1.3 million local people have registered for vaccination.
This vaccination campaign is expected to take place over two to three weeks and can be extended depending on the actual situation to ensure pandemic prevention measures. — VNS
- Park City Utah Winter Activities
- Seeing The USA Through The University Of Louisville And Its City - Louisville Of Kentucky State
- Questions Rising Concerning Spending of Funds by the Mayor and the New York City Schools
- Details of the Citi mtvU Platinum Select Visa Application
- Dog Vaccinations Protect Your Beloved Pet
- The Best Gift Anyone Ever Received
- 19 Reasons Why Every Business Needs a Web Site!
- Battlefield New York City
- 10 Lessons I've Learned from 19+ Years as a Freelance Writer & Recruiter in the Editorial Industry
- 2006-07 NFL Fantasy Wide Receiver Ratings
- What's on March 12-18 (Daily updated)
- Dangers of Gardasil Starting to Emerge
- Starting Over in Augusta, Georgia
- It's Not the Chickens, It's The Environment, Stupid!
- Faith Not Works
- The Recovery
- Do Bacteria Cause Cancer?
- America's Secret Weapons: Mind Control and Biowarfare
- Pet Health Questions - Some Perspectives
- 9 Reasons for Adopting a Senior Cat - and 6 Reasons for Not Adopting a Kitten
HCM City receives the most COVID-19 vaccines have 399 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.