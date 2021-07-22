HCM City receives the most COVID-19 vaccines

A resident in HCM City gets the COVID-19 vaccine jab. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City has been allocated the largest amount of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

According to the latest updated information at the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal of the Ministry of Health, HCM City, the current biggest coronavirus hotspot in Việt Nam, is taking the lead in vaccinating its residents against COVID-19 with 1,039,652 doses given.

HCM City will receive at least five million COVID-19 vaccine doses between now and September 2021 to vaccinate 50 per cent of its population, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn.

Those are the government’s priorities for HCM City amid a spike in infection cases, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Recently, the Ministry of Health has allocated more than two million doses of Moderna vaccine to 53 cities and provinces nationwide as well as military, public security forces and 20 hospitals run by the ministry.

Accordingly, 505,680 doses will be given to 10 southern localities, with 235,200 doses coming to HCM City.

Regarding the upcoming fifth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the city, vice chairman of the Municipal People's Committee, Dương Anh Đức, said that as many as 930,000 doses were distributed to the city while around 1.3 million local people have registered for vaccination.

This vaccination campaign is expected to take place over two to three weeks and can be extended depending on the actual situation to ensure pandemic prevention measures. — VNS