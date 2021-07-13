HCM City Medicine and Pharmacy University Hospital on the anti-COVID-19 front-line

The hospital deployed 300 doctors, nurses, and biomedical engineers to support medical teams of a field hospital and hospitals in Cu Chi, Can Gio, Binh Chanh districts, and Thu Duc city in treating COVID-19 patients.
Under high risks of being exposed to COVID-19, the reinforcements were equipped with protective clothing, medical supplies, and necessities to accomplish all assigned tasks.
Earlier, since the COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Bac Giang, the hospital has sent medical teams to reinforce anti-COVID-19 forces in the province.
On the occasion, the HCM City Medicine and Pharmacy University Hospital closely worked with other units to launch a contest entitled "I love white blouse soldiers".
The contest consists of two contents, namely a painting competition for children aged 3 to 6, and a writing contest for 7 to 15-year-old children.
The contest aims to honor the medical staff members’ great contributions and raise children's awareness of the importance of the health sector in the COVID-19 fight.
Entries can be sent to the Communication Center of the HCM City Medicine and Pharmacy University Hospital via email [email protected], by July 30.
Translated by Quynh Oanh
