HCM City grants QR codes to over 12,000 vehicles transporting essential goods

Accordingly, from July 8-11, the department issued QR codes to a total of 12,207 vehicles of 22 units to facilitate the transportation of essential goods.
Trucks from neighbouring provinces must be identified by QR codes so that they can pass through anti-pandemic checkpoints quickly.
With all three of its largest wholesale markets and half of the traditional markets, supermarkets and food stores closed, the city is publicising information about 2,833 food supply points with locations, contact phone numbers and delivery methods for people to easily access them.
The city Department of Industry and Trade said the list of these places will be sent to each district, ward and commune, adding the number of places is high and they are widely distributed, and so the public could be assured of uninterrupted supply.
Source: VNA
