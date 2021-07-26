HCM City faces blood shortage, seeks donations from community

HCM CITY — HCM City faces a severe shortage of blood for emergency aid and treatment at hospitals, according to the HCM City Hospital of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.
Phù Chí Dũng, the hospital's director, said it was been receiving only 30-50 bags of blood every day, making up only one-tenth of demand at 150 hospitals, including hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.
Many donation activities in the city have been cancelled because of COVID-19 preventive measures.
In the next seven days, the blood reserves will fall to an alarming threshold of under 3,000 units. The blood group O is in high demand.
The hospital has asked city authorities to maintain blood donation activities in Thủ Đức City and other districts of an appropriate size.
People can register to give blood donations at the hospital via phone number 0919 660 010.
Chợ Rẫy Hospital's blood reserves were down to only 2,198 units and platelet reserves only 13 units on July 21.
The hospital needs 200-300 units per day for emergency aid and treatment, and 400-500 units per day for five provinces in the southern region.
Lê Hoàng Oanh, director of the hospital's Blood Transfusion Centre, said that only 15-17 people were donating blood every day. If the blood reserves are depleted in 10 days, the reserves to treat patients and supply other provinces will be insufficient.
The hospital has called on the community to donate blood at 56 Phạm Hữu Chí Street in District 5 from 7am – 4pm from Monday to Friday.
People donating blood will receive a free rapid test for COVID-19. For registration, call 0919 223 989 or 0938 790 207. — VNS
