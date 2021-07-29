HCM City considers extending social distancing for one to two weeks

A field hospital in HCM City’s District 7 is under construction. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình

HCM CITY — HCM City is considering extending its current social distancing period for one to two weeks as part of an effort to curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Phan Văn Mãi, deputy secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, said at a press meeting on Wednesday.

The current social distancing period under the Government's Directive No 16 will end on August 1. On that day, the city will assess the COVID-19 outbreak and make a decision on the extension.

Although most people have complied with the ban on not going out between 6pm and 6am, streets are still crowded during the daytime.

Mãi said that Thủ Đức city and all city districts should strengthen inspections to limit overcrowding.

Stronger punishments will be imposed on violators, he said. City departments and agencies that do not carry out COVID-19 prevention and control under Directive No.16 will also be punished.

Treatment strategy

As 70,000 COVID-19 patients are now being treated, the city is changing its treatment strategy.

More health workers will provide advice to COVID-19 patients quarantined at home. After calling hotline 1012, patients can press extension number 3 to receive assistance.

People in home quarantine will receive emergency aid from city task forces.

The city has asked the Ministry of Health to provide more vaccines and streamline procedures for vaccinations, according to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention.

About 300,000 designated people in the city have been vaccinated in the fifth phase of vaccination drive, which started on July 22.

The phase will end in the next two or three weeks.

The city plans to provide vaccinations after 6pm soon. Each ward and district will regulate the number of designated people and give them a document that allows them to go outside during that time. Two vaccination sites will be set up in each ward and commune.

Ensuring smooth circulation

The HCM City People's Committee has instructed the Department of Transport, police, authorities in Thủ Đức city and all city districts to give priority to trucks carrying essential goods.

Trucks transporting essential goods and food will not be stopped at checkpoints if they have been issued identification papers with QR codes by the Department of Transport.

Trucks whose drivers and assistants have negative test results within the last 72 hours will be allowed to go through checkpoints if they are carrying essential goods or materials, equipment and accessories for production, even if they have not yet received the identification paper with the QR code.

Taxis that have been issued QR codes by the Department of Transport to serve essential cases, such as taking people to the hospital, are allowed to travel in the city. — VNS